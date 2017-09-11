GUAM Foreign Ministers to meet in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meeting of Foreign Ministers Council will take place on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (CMFA) of the GUAM countries will hold a regular meeting on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Report informs, the issue of preparation for the meeting was discussed at the 42nd meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of GUAM in Kiev.

CNC considered preparation for the meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, as well as upcoming meetings in the "GUAM +" format on the margins of the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

Notably, the opening of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly will be held on September 12.

News.Az

