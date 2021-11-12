GUAM meeting to take place on November 23

The 56th meeting of the GUAM Council of National Coordinators will be held on November 23 via videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports.

The meeting will discuss the expansion of political contacts between the GUAM countries, the joint fight against the coronavirus, the signing of a protocol on determining the origin of goods, GUAM's cooperation with Israel.

The event will also address establishing a free trade zone between GUAM countries, transport corridor projects.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev.

