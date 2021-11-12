Yandex metrika counter

GUAM meeting to take place on November 23

The 56th meeting of the GUAM Council of National Coordinators will be held on November 23 via videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports.  

The meeting will discuss the expansion of political contacts between the GUAM countries, the joint fight against the coronavirus, the signing of a protocol on determining the origin of goods, GUAM's cooperation with Israel.

The event will also address establishing a free trade zone between GUAM countries, transport corridor projects.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev.


