GUAM member states discuss project aimed at facilitating movement of goods across their borders

The member states of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) have considered a project aimed at facilitating the movement of goods across their borders. The project was discussed at an online meeting of the organization`s Steering Committee for the Trade and Transport Facilitation Project.

Senior and other officials of the State Customs Committee from Azerbaijan also joined the event. The project aims to take advantage of the digital technologies to facilitate the movement of goods across GUAM borders.

The meeting participants also discussed the exchange of information on innovations in the field of customs in the GUAM member countries, the strengthening of cooperation in simplification of procedures for the movement of goods and vehicles through customs checkpoints, as well as the deepening of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and transport.

News.Az