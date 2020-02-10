GUAM PA: Azerbaijan's elections held in a free and fair atmosphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 9 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in a free and fair atmosphere, Ukrainian MP, member of the observation mission of GUAM Parliamentary Assembly Maryan Zablotsky said at a press conference, secki-2020.az reports.

According to him, the parliamentary elections were held in accordance with international standards and legislation of Azerbaijan. “All conditions have been created for voters to freely express their will,” he said. News.Az

