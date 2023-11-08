Yandex metrika counter

GUAM Secretariat congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The GUAM Secretariat extended congratulations on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“OSCE Secretariat congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day and the restoration of the territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders,” the organization said on X.

