Guatemala fire death toll rises to 21, injured 39

Guatemala fire death toll rises to 21, injured 39

Death toll in strong fire in Guatemala rehabilitation center has reached 21.

According to physicians of the Roosevelt hospital states, 2 injured teens died in hospital. Several injured underwent surgery, others connected to the artificial breathing apparatus.

The number of those injured has risen to 39 people.

News.Az


