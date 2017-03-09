Guatemala fire death toll rises to 21, injured 39
Death toll in strong fire in Guatemala rehabilitation center has reached 21.
According to physicians of the Roosevelt hospital states, 2 injured teens died in hospital. Several injured underwent surgery, others connected to the artificial breathing apparatus.
The number of those injured has risen to 39 people.
News.Az