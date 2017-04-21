Guatemalans burn alive a city mayor
- 21 Apr 2017 07:55
He was suspected of organizing contract killings, falsifications and corruption.
Basilio Juracan, mayor of a small Guatemalan town Concepcion was dragged out of his home, beaten and then burned alive by a mob.
Report informs referring to ibtimes.co.uk that the citizens suspected the politician of organizing contract killing, falsifications and corruption.
Guatemala has a very high crime rate.
According to statistics, 2343 murders have been committed in a period from January 2017.
