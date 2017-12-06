Gulen's nephew detained in Ankara - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's police detained 47 Gulenist Terror Group (FETO) suspects, including U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen's nephew, Salman Gulen, in operations targeting the group's 'Gaybubet' houses used as hideouts for fugitive members in Ankara this morning.

Ankara Police carried out raids on 65 addresses in the capital, and detained 47 out of 87 suspects, according to Vestnik Kavkaza. They are accused of carrying out activities on behalf of the group in secret houses.

Most fugitive members of the group stay in hideouts provided by relatives or friends while others are accommodated in "safe houses" across Turkey, the Daily Sabah reported.

FETO is accused of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt last year.

News.Az

