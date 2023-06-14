Gulshan Pashayeva: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations reached level of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have significantly developed to reach the level of strategic partnership, said Gulshan Pashayeva, a member of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

She made the remarks while speaking at a round table on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and the upcoming early presidential election in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

Pashayeva stressed the important role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Uzbekistan in 2022 in expanding relations between the two countries.

“There are ample opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” she added.

Pashayeva also emphasized that the two countries support each other at the level of international organizations.

News.Az