Gunman opens fire on people inside car in Ankara; 9 injured

Nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire on people sitting inside his car in Turkish capital Ankara on late Sunday.

The attacker targeted a group of people sitting on a roadside in Ankara's Şenlik neighborhood, according to 

His motive is not yet clear but police do not consider the incident as a terror related attack.

The car escaped the scene before the license plate was framed. Police opened launched a large-scale operation to capture the attacker.

