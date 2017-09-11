Gunman opens fire on people inside car in Ankara; 9 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire on people sitting inside his car in Turkish capital Ankara on late Sunday.

The attacker targeted a group of people sitting on a roadside in Ankara's Şenlik neighborhood, according to

His motive is not yet clear but police do not consider the incident as a terror related attack.

The car escaped the scene before the license plate was framed. Police opened launched a large-scale operation to capture the attacker.

News.Az

News.Az