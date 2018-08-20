Gunshots fired at U.S. embassy in Turkey, no casualties: CNN Turk

Gunshots fired at U.S. embassy in Turkey, no casualties: CNN Turk

Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

It said police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack, which occurred around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).

