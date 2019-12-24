Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday. It is with great pleasure that I note that under your wise leadership the brotherly Azerbaijan is making great strides on the path of social and economic progress, steadily strengthening its international standing.

“I warmly recall our recent meeting on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries. In open and trusting talks we then reaffirmed our commitment and willingness to develop the relations of friendship and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

“I am strongly confident that through combined efforts, fraternal relations between our two countries will be strengthening further to the benefit of our peoples.

“Taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you the best of health, personal happiness and well-being as well as new successes in all your endeavours and efforts for the sake of the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Turkmenistan’s president.

News.Az

News.Az