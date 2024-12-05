Yandex metrika counter

Guterres calls for an end to the bloodshed in Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized on Thursday the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Syria, along with a return to a U.N.-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, News.az reports citing Reuters.

He urged "all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people" of Syria and said all parties are obligated to protect civilians.

"Tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire," Guterres told reporters.

"We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions," he said.

Syrian rebels captured the city of Hama on Thursday, a major victory in a week-old lightning advance across northern Syria and a devastating new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

News.Az 

