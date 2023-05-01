Guterres dispatches humanitarian affairs chief to Sudan amid violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sending his humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths to Sudan immediately amid the “rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis” there, his office has announced, according to media reports.

“The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan. We are extremely concerned by the immediate as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan and the broader region,” said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

“We once again urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow safe passage for civilians fleeing areas of hostilities, respect humanitarian workers and assets, facilitate relief operations, and respect medical personnel, transport and facilities,” Dujarric added.

News.Az