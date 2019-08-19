Guterres: Serious violations of int

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law continue around the world. They must be investigated and prosecuted.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made these remarks on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, Trend reports.

World Humanitarian Day honors aid workers around the world who risk their own lives to help save and improve the lives of others, the UN secretary general noted.

"This year, we pay special tribute to women humanitarians and the huge difference they make for millions of women, men and children in urgent need," he said. " From supporting civilians caught up in crisis to addressing disease outbreaks, women humanitarians are on the front lines. Their presence makes aid operations more effective by increasing their reach."

The UN secretary general also noted that it also improves the humanitarian response to gender-based violence, which increases during emergencies.

"Today, and for the rest of this month, we invite you to share their powerful stories through your online and social media platforms. In doing so, we reaffirm our common commitment to strengthening the role of women in humanitarian operations," Guterres said.

"World leaders, and all parties to conflict, must ensure that humanitarians are protected from harm, as required under international law. Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law continue around the world. They must be investigated and prosecuted. On World Humanitarian Day and every day, we stand up for humanitarian workers around the world," he added.

News.Az

