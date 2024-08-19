Guterres urges immediate release of detained aid workers in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern on Monday over the ongoing detention of UN personnel and others by Houthis in Yemen, calling for their "immediate and unconditional release," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In a statement released by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres highlighted the precarious situation faced by "members of civil society, national and international non-governmental organizations, diplomatic missions, and private sector entities" who have been held by the Houthis for over two months.Guterres condemned the recent forced entry by Houthis into the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital."We note that the Houthis handed the office back to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen today," statement said.Emphasizing the need for respect toward UN premises and personnel, the statement also said: "The Secretary-General reiterates that those detained must be treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they must be able to contact their families and legal representatives. "He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, where over 18 million people are grappling with severe challenges, including food insecurity, epidemics, displacement, and a crumbling economy."The United Nations is working tirelessly to address the impact of the situation on the people of Yemen, but the safety of our personnel must be assured. The UN and its partners should never be targeted, arrested, or detained while carrying out their mandates," the statement concluded, underscoring the need for the safety and security of aid workers in the conflict-ridden country.

News.Az