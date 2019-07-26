H1N1 influenza death toll rises to 71 in Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Death toll caused by seasonal influenza, A (H1N1) pdm09, rose to 71 across Myanmar on Wednesday, said the figures released by the Public Health Department under the Ministry of Health and Sports on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

From January to July 24 this year, the department reported 337 laboratory confirmed H1N1 cases.

During this period, Yangon region registered the highest mortality rate with 56 people. Among them, five deaths were reported in Ayeyarwady region, three in Bago region, two in Sagaing region and one in Magway region.

Also, three deaths were registered in Mon state and one in Kachin state.

Of the total deaths, 57 deaths were people who suffered from seasonal influenza H1N1 with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases and other immune-deficiency conditions, said a report of the Central Epidemiology Unit and the National Health Laboratory under the ministry.

The symptoms of the seasonal influenza come within one to five days, called incubation period, after exposure to the virus spread through airborne droplets from sneezing and coughing or by hands contaminated with secretions.

Its symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, body aches, headaches, chills as well as vomiting and diarrhea.

This year's death toll broke the record of 2017 when there were 38 deaths and at least 400 infected people registered nationwide.

News.Az

News.Az