Haaland-led Man City to face Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erling Haaland-led Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draws were made in Switzerland's Nyon.

The quarterfinals' first legs will be played on April 11-12, with their return matches scheduled for April 18-19.

Bayern Munich last won the Champions League in 2020. Manchester City have never won the title but played the final in 2021.

The semifinals will be played on May 9-10 and 16-17.

The 2023 Champions League final will be on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final in which Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim Europe’s top-tier club trophy.

Quarterfinals:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs. Napoli

Semifinals:

AC Milan vs. Napoli / Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea / Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

News.Az