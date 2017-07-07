Haber7: Int’l community must exert political pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia will continue aggression against Azerbaijan until Yerevan recognizes international laws and norms, Ibrahim Erdogan, editor-in-chief of the Turkish Haber7 news portal, told Trend over phone July 7.

Erdogan said that the world community must exert political pressure on Armenia to prevent new acts of Armenia’s aggression.

He said that the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents have repeatedly discussed the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and put this issue on the agenda of international conferences.

Erdogan added that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia will jointly make efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict because earlier the Turkish and Russian presidents discussed the creation of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia cooperation format.

In his opinion, Russia must also actively make efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and exert political pressure on Armenia.

"The political pressure of Russia and Turkey, as well as the steadfastness and power of Azerbaijan, can lead to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement," the editor-in-chief said.

He said that international mediators must also make serious efforts to resolve the conflict.

"Despite the measures have been taken to return the occupied Azerbaijani territories under the OSCE mediation for many years, most of the OSCE's efforts have been ostentatious and have not yielded concrete results,” he said. “Proceeding from it and the support of some forces, Armenia continues its aggression against Azerbaijan."

He said that Armenia's actions turned it into evil in the region.

"It is impossible to name the exact number of Azerbaijani people who died as a result of the Armenian aggression,” he said. “Many people died. The history of Armenians has always been full of aggression and atrocities against the Turks."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

