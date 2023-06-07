Haiti flood death toll rises to 51

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains in Haiti have left at least 51 people dead, 18 missing and 140 injured, the Civil Protection Directorate said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The intense downpours have caused rivers to overflow and have triggered mudslides that have affected 39,459 families and displaced thousands of people.

The rains started on Friday and intensified during the weekend, forcing people out of their homes, especially in the departments of Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest and Centre. The Port-au-Prince metropolitan area has also been heavily hit.

By Sunday, the government reported a death toll of 15, but authorities updated the number of people killed to 42 on Monday.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter that he is working with local and international organizations “to satisfy the daily demands.”

Tuesday’s report does not include casualties from a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwestern part of the country early in the day. The death toll from the earthquake presently stands at four, along with an undetermined number of injured.

It is the latest of the tragedies affecting the country, which has been struggling with poverty, hunger, gang violence and political instability.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, the destruction of property and the suffering of the Haitian people caused by the earthquake," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres.

More rains are expected until Thursday.

News.Az