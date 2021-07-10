Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Senate, the upper chamber of the Haitian parliament, declared Senate President Joseph Lambert to be the country’s interim president, the Juno7 news portal reported on Saturday, TASS reported.

"The new interim president, His Excellency Joseph Lambert will take an oath <...> in the presence of government members and civil society leaders," the portal quoted the Senate’s resolution as saying.

The resolution was supported by eight senators out of 10.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also injured. The Council of Ministers introduced the 15-day martial law in the republic.

News.Az