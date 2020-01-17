Hajiyev: EU strongly, unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan welcomes the fact that the EU consistently maintains a position on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and sovereignty, Head

Hajiyev noted that the EU fully supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“If we look at the final documents of the Brussels Summit on the Eastern Partnership and the document on the priorities of the partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, we will see that unequivocal and decisive support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is shown,” said the official.

“Azerbaijan highly appreciates and welcomes this position,” Hajiyev said. “I would especially like to emphasize that position of the EU and other international institutions to the existing conflicts should unequivocally reflect the principles of the Helsinki Final Act.”

News.Az

News.Az