Hajiyev on Aliyev's visit to Russia

On April 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a working visit to Russia. Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, responded to APA regarding the assessment of the visit outcomes.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan made a working visit to the Russian Federation. How do you evaluate the results of the visit?

The Azerbaijani side views the outcomes of this visit very positively. The visit was conducted in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia. The heads of state discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, and trade ties, mutual investments, humanitarian issues, and more. An increase in trade turnover was particularly emphasized as a positive development. It is gratifying to note the positive dynamics across nearly all aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

During the meeting, the international North-South transport corridor was discussed, and the heads of state instructed government representatives to take necessary steps towards implementing this project. President Ilham Aliyev noted that although there is an existing railway line connecting Azerbaijan and Russia, the infrastructure needs to be expanded to handle the expected cargo volume of 15 million tons.

Additionally, the leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev expressed high appreciation for Russia's role and efforts in this regard.

A highlight of the visit was the joint meeting of President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin with veterans and railway industry workers to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The meeting, conducted in a cordial atmosphere, underscored the significant contribution of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev to this monumental project during his tenure in the leadership of the USSR. It was noted that Heydar Aliyev's efforts and resolute determination were crucial in overcoming the technological and natural challenges faced during the construction of the BAM, which is of significant importance to both the Russian and global economies. Veterans shared their heartfelt memories of working with the distinguished leader.

Overall, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Russia further solidified the strategic partnership and alliance between the two nations.

News.Az