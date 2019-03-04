Hajiyev: Organizer of Sumgayit events Grigoryan has answers to many questions

Ethnic Armenian Grigoryan, who organized Sumgayit events, has answers to many questions, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

"We witnessed false propaganda on Sumgayit events of 1988. Surprisingly no one in Armenia, diaspora question Eduard Grigoryan while knowing where he is now. Ethnic Armenian Grigoryan, who organized Sumgayit [events] has answers to many questions," Hajiyev said.

