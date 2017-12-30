Hajiyev: Sharmazanov once again demonstrated his legal and political illiteracy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia's claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have no historical, legal, political and moral grounds."

Responding to the media inquiry, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hikmat Hajiyev commented on the statement made by Armenian parliament speaker E.Sharmazanov:

"Apparently, Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov is trying to take the raffle from Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharian in making a false statement. With each statement, Sharmazanov once again demonstrated his legal and political illiteracy and showed that he is dealing only with limited populism. There is a need to educate Sharmazanov on some issues."

According to the spokesman, the principle of uti possidetis in international law establishes that, when a state gains independence, its existing borders should be respected. After the collapse of the USSR, the principle of uti possidetis was applied to former Soviet republics, including the borders of Azerbaijan and the Armenian SSR. On July 18, 1988, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR reaffirmed the existence of Nagorno-Karabakh within the Azerbaijan SSR . The December 1, 1989 and January 9, 1990 resolutions of the presidium concerning the unification of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenian SSR was considered illegal on the constitutional basis. After the ethnic cleansing of aggressive separatism against the well-off Azerbaijani population living in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan SSR, on December 10, 1991, an illegal and unconstitutional "referendum" was held with the participation of only the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The USSR's April 3, 1990, Law on the Procedures of Separation of the Union Republics from the USSR, which the Armenian side is groundlessly trying to refer to, identified specific procedures for the separation of republics from the USSR. It also states that the borders of the country cannot be changed without the consent of the central government of the republic.

"Thus, in line with the legal system of the former USSR the attempts of Nagorno-Karabakh to unilaterally separate from the Azerbaijani SSR through aggressive separatism were illegitimate without Azerbaijan's consent," the spokesman said.

"With the independence of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's territorial claims to Azerbaijan and aggressive separatism have resulted in an open war and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.

"Based on the December 21, 1991 Declaration of the CIS, Armenia and Azerbaijan accepted the commitment "to recognize and respect the territorial integrity and inviolability of each other" as other former USSR republics. Armenia is now trying to deny this commitment.

"The resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council adopted in 1993, once again reaffirming Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, recognize the inadmissibility of changing borders with force, and Resolution 874 confirms that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. The resolution also requires immediate and complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from all occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The Armenian propaganda deliberately distorted the history and the protocol of the meeting of the Caucasian Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia on July 5, 1921. We would like to remind Sharmazanov and his colleagues that the protocol contained noted that Nagorno Karabakh was retained within the Azerbaijan SSR and it was granted a status of an automony with the administrative center in Shusha," Hikmat Hajiyev said adding that Armenia's claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have no historical, legal, political and moral grounds.

"The so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia is the result of occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing. Sharmazanov and some of his colleagues should understand that the civilian world can not accept the legitimacy of the situation with the use force," the spokesman said.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan will be ensured," he concluded

