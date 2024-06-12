Haldane Dodd: Azerbaijan can be one of leading countries in aviation energy transformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has great potential to provide sustainable aviation fuel as a renewable fuel source in air transport, Haldane Dodd, the executive director of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), told journalists, News.az reports.

He said that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 not only brings together the world countries but also shows the leading role of Azerbaijan in the energy transition: “Azerbaijan has the opportunity to become one of the leading countries in the aviation energy transformation, and COP29 is a great opportunity to bring these different parties together.”The ATAG executive director noted that today’s World Aviation Summit held in Baku is really important to bring together the various components of the aviation industry:“This will allow us to work together with our colleagues in different parts of the world to tackle issues like climate change together. We have a plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions from the aviation sector by 2050. Therefore, it is so important to act together.”

News.Az