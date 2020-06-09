Half of coronavirus patients recover in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 11,709 to 242,397 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, half of the country's coronavirus patients have recovered.

As many as 818 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Nizhny Novgorod region in the past 24 hours, 641 in the Moscow region, 241 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 222 in the Sverdlovsk region and 186 in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 171 to 6,142. The country’s coronavirus mortality rate stands at 1.2%.

Forty-one patients died in St. Petersburg in the past day, 12 in the Moscow region, five in the Nizhny Novgorod region and four in the Vladimir region. The Ivanovo, Tver, Rostov, Samara and Sverdlovsk regions reported three fatalities each.

News.Az

