Hamas announces its new leader

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced Gaza Strip chief Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader, News.Az reports citing Gulf Times .

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement," a statement from the group said.Sinwar's appointment as the new chief of Hamas comes less than a week after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for his assassination. Israel has declined to comment on the killing.A senior Hamas official said that by choosing Sinwar, the group is sending "a strong message to the occupation (Israel) that Hamas continues its path of resistance".The official added on condition of anonymity that "the assassination of Haniyeh, who believed in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal, leads Hamas to choose a leader who manages the battle and resistance against the enemy".A member of Hamas's Shura Council decision-making body told AFP that Haniyeh's killing "will not stop the resistance, and the movement will remain strong and cohesive with Sinwar as its leader, managing the confrontation with the occupation".

