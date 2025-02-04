Hamas announces start of 2nd phase of ceasefire agreement with Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanua said on Tuesday that the negotiations for the second phase of the hostage release and ceasefire deal have begun with Israel, through intermediaries Qatar, Egypt, and the US, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The negotiations for the second phase of the deal have begun and we are concerned and interested in the current phase," he said in a written statement.

News.Az