Hamas claims responsibility for shooting, stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has taken responsibility for the fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv that unfolded on Tuesday just as Iran was launching a ballistic missile barrage on Israel, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Seven people were killed in the attack, and 16 people were injured, the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit and Shin Bet said in a joint statement Wednesday. The two alleged attackers were also killed, police said.In a statement Wednesday, Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.Police said the two suspects began the attack on the city's light rail system before continuing on foot on Tel Aviv's Yerushalayim Street.They were killed after being apprehended by the Municipal Security Patrol and armed citizens, police said.Following the attack, a large police presence patrolled the area and searched for additional threats.The shooting occurred right before Iran launched a large missile into Israel. About 180 missiles were fired at multiple targets in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," according to an Israeli security official said.

News.Az