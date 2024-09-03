Hamas claims US is not applying sufficient pressure on Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan stated that ceasefire talks have shown no new developments and criticized Washington for not exerting enough pressure on the Israeli prime minister to accept a deal.

Hamdan said the six prisoners whose bodies were recovered at the weekend by Israeli forces were killed either “by Israeli shelling, Israeli shootings or during clashes”.Hamdan reiterated Hamas’s stance that there is no need for a new proposal but rather more effort is needed to pressure Netanyahu to accept the agreement that Hamas had previously agreed upon.“Our position on the Philadelphi corridor is clear. We reject any status quo that allows for Israel’s presence there. The corridor is part of the withdrawal process from the Gaza Strip that was previously agreed upon,” he added.He continued: “If Washington does not pressure Netanyahu to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, then we consider this to be an attempt to save him and his political future from the repercussions of the captives’ killing.”

News.Az