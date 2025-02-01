Hamas frees three male hostages in ceasefire deal with Israel

Hamas, a militant group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries, released three male hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Militants handed Yarden Bibas and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon to Red Cross officials in the southern city of Khan Younis, while American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, looking pale and thin, was released to the Red Cross later on Saturday morning in Gaza City to the north, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In exchange, Israel has begun releasing a group of Palestinian prisoners.

Keith Siegel was handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City (AP)

A bus departed Ofer Military Prison with some 32 prisoners for the West Bank. About 150 other prisoners are either being sent to Gaza or deported.

According to Palestinian authorities, a total of 183 Palestinian prisoners are to be released, including dozens serving lengthy sentences or life sentences, and 111 people from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7 2023 and held without trial.

All three of the Israeli hostages were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked the war on October 7 2023.

Inmates were released from the Israeli Ofer prison in the West Bank city of Beitunia (AP)

Israel confirmed that all three men had crossed the border and would head to hospital from an initial reception point at a military base.

Both events were quick and orderly, in contrast to chaotic scenes that had unfolded during an earlier hostage release on Thursday, when armed militants appeared to struggle to hold back a crowd mobbing the hostages.

In both of Saturday’s releases, masked and armed militants stood in lines as the hostages walked onto a stage and waved before being led off and handed over to the Red Cross.

The three men have now crossed the border back to Israel (AP)

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, thousands of people gathered to watch the releases being transmitted live on a large screen, waving signs and cheering.