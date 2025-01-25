Hamas hands over four female Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

The hostages were brought on stage, dressed in their uniforms. Photo: Reuters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four female Israeli hostages were on Saturday handed to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip in the second such handover since a ceasefire began in the Palestinian enclave last weekend.

The four, all Israeli soldiers dressed in military fatigues, had been held captive in the Palestinian territory since Hamas seized them during their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Israel is set to free 200 Palestinian prisoners later in the day as part of a deal with Hamas."Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for four Israeli hostages on January 25 as part of a deal with Hamas," the Palestinian commission on detainees’ affairs said.According to the commission, the group includes 121 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 79 people serving long terms in Israeli jails.

News.Az