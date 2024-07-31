Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran, the group has said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hamas said Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran, according to media reports.According to the group, Haniyeh died after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who was sworn in on Tuesday.Nobody has yet to claim responsibility.The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said the cause of the "incident" was not immediately clear but was "being investigated".The Palestinian group controlling Gaza said Haniyeh was "killed in a treacherous Zionist raid".Israel is yet to respond or issue a statement.

News.Az