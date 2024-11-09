Hamas links Gaza "massacres" to unrest like in Amsterdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated on Friday that the unrest in Amsterdam, following a European League match, was a spontaneous response to Israel's ongoing "massacres" in Gaza, compounded by the lack of international intervention, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The events in Amsterdam confirm that the ongoing genocide in Gaza, broadcast live without international action to halt it and hold those responsible accountable, can lead to such spontaneous reactions, he said.He added: “Ending the genocide in Gaza is fundamental to respecting and protecting human rights, ensuring regional and global peace and security.”Separately, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli soccer fans’ anti-Arab slogans and desecrating the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam.The Ministry released the following statement: “We denounce the anti-Arab slogans and the violent acts carried out by supporters of an Israeli soccer team known for its racist tendencies, in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, over the course of three consecutive days.”The Ministry urged the Dutch government to investigate the unrest’s instigators and to protect Palestinians and Arabs from these illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers who have travelled to the Netherlands to propagate racist notions throughout European capitals.The Ministry also warned of the rise in racist sentiments and activities promoted by such groups, describing them as a “direct attack on Palestinian identity and symbols”.Dutch police arrested 62 people following disturbances and riots in Amsterdam, sparked by anti-Arab chants from Maccabi Tel Aviv fans during their late Thursday game against Ajax.Following Ajax’s 5-0 victory, tensions remained high, with Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanting insults about Palestinians and Arabs, as well as acts of vandalism, including the removal of Palestinian flags from Amsterdam.Videos posted on social media showed Israeli fans yelling anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian obscenities.Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October, 2023. The onslaught has killed over 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blocked enclave.

