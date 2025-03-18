Hamas mourns its leaders and accuses the US of complicity in genocide

Hamas condemned the Israeli occupation’s assassination of its leaders and key Palestinian national figures, asserting that such acts would not achieve Israel’s goals.

The movement also accused the U.S. administration of complicity in what it described as a partnership in genocide, due to its knowledge and support of the Israeli aggression, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Hamas mourned several leaders of Palestinian national action who were killed in a treacherous airstrike by Israeli forces. The attack came after the announcement of the resumption of war in the Gaza Strip.

“With greater submission, determination, and insistence on continuing the path of defending our people, our land, and our sanctities, and with all the meanings of patience, steadfastness, pride, and honor, we mourn the symbols of national work in the Gaza Strip, who ascended at dawn in a treacherous Israeli targeting,” the statement read.

The movement highlighted the sacrifice of the fallen leaders, describing them as part of a group who had been entrenched in the defense and resilience of Gaza for over fifteen months.

“This esteemed group of leaders and symbols of our great Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip stood shoulder to shoulder with the people and families of Gaza, entrenched in resilience, steadfastness, and unwavering vigilance.

During this time, they created the most beautiful images of tireless work in service of their people, strengthening their security, social unity, and steadfastness on their land.”

Despite the assassinations, Hamas emphasized that such crimes would not break the will of the Palestinian people.

“But it will increase our people’s strength and steadfastness in the face of the occupation and its aggressive plans,” the statement asserted.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza also mourned several government officials martyred in the Israeli airstrikes.

The victims included Commander Essam al-Dalis, head of the government work follow-up; Commander Ahmed al-Hetta, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice; Commander Major General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; and Commander Major General Bahjat Abu Sultan, Director-General of the Internal Security Agency.

The GMO confirmed that these officials were directly targeted by Israeli airstrikes, along with their families, during the early hours of Tuesday.

“The killing of the government officials will not deter us from performing our national duty towards our Palestinian people and continuing to fulfill our religious and moral duties,” the statement declared. “We will continue our professional role to serve our people and support their steadfastness in the face of this barbaric aggression.”

The Israeli occupation army resumed its airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday morning, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement. The strikes have killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to local reports

News.Az