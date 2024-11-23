Hamas reports death of Israeli woman held hostage in northern Gaza
Hamas has reported the death of an Israeli woman who has been held hostage in the Gaza Strip, News.az reports citing TASS.
"It has been reported that a woman hostage died in Gaza’s northern areas, which are targeted by the enemy attacks. The live of another woman who has been held hostage along with the one who died is still in danger," Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades wrote on his Telegram channel.
He placed responsibility for the lives of the Israeli hostages on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government and military command and warned that "the bodies of some of the hostages may decay."
Netanyahu said on November 19 that Israel is ready to pay $5 million for every hostage that is freed from the hands of Hamas. He also vowed that Israel is set to uproot all Hamas structures in the Palestinian enclave and "anyone who dares to harm" Israeli hostages "will pay with their life."
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.
According to the latest data from the Israeli side, radicals are still holding 101 hostages.
