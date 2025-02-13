Hamas says committed to upholding Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has stated that it is not seeking to disrupt the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, according to a message from the group's spokesman, Abdel Latif al-Qanua.

"We are not interested in disrupting the ceasefire agreement and we are committed to ensuring that it is implemented and that Israel adheres to all of its provisions," the Hamas spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to him, mediators are currently working to make sure that "Israel implements the humanitarian protocol of the deal" and that the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners resumes on Saturday.

A Hamas delegation is currently in Cairo, trying "to overcome the hurdles being created by Israel toward implementing the agreement," al-Qanua confirmed.

News.Az