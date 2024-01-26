Yandex metrika counter

Hamas says ready for prisoner swap with Israel

Palestine’s Hamas movement is ready to release its Israeli captives if the Jewish state releases Palestinian prisoners in turn, a member of the organization’s politburo Osama Hamdan said, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Hamas will release the captured [Israeli], if the Israeli enemy releases our prisoners," Qatar-based Al Jazeera television quoted him as saying.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

