Hamas says ready for prisoner swap with Israel
Palestine’s Hamas movement is ready to release its Israeli captives if the Jewish state releases Palestinian prisoners in turn, a member of the organization’s politburo Osama Hamdan said, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"Hamas will release the captured [Israeli], if the Israeli enemy releases our prisoners," Qatar-based Al Jazeera television quoted him as saying.