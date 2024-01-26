Hamas says ready for prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas says ready for prisoner swap with Israel

Palestine’s Hamas movement is ready to release its Israeli captives if the Jewish state releases Palestinian prisoners in turn, a member of the organization’s politburo Osama Hamdan said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Hamas will release the captured [Israeli], if the Israeli enemy releases our prisoners," Qatar-based Al Jazeera television quoted him as saying.

