Hamas still holds 137 hostages, Israeli government spokesperson says

The Hamas movement continues to hold 137 hostages in Gaza, Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy said at a briefing for foreign journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As Hamas resumes its war against the Israeli people, it still holds 137 hostages from the October 7 massacre," he said, adding that "126 are Israelis and 11 are foreign nationals." "That includes eight Thai nationals, one Nepali citizen, one Tanzanian and one French-Mexican," he specified.

According to Levy, the hostages include two children "aged four and ten months" who "Hamas claims are dead." There are also 20 women among the hostages, he said.

The Israeli government spokesman added that four people held in Gaza had been captured by Hamas before the October 7 attack.

"Thus far, Israel’s military pressure on Hamas has succeeded in securing the release of 110 hostages; 86 of them are Israelis, 24 are foreign nationals," Levy stressed.

News.Az