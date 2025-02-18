Hamas to free 6 hostages and return 4 bodies this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

A top Hamas official announced that the Palestinian militant group will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, instead of the originally planned three.

The bodies of four deceased hostages will also be handed over to Israel on Thursday, including members of the Bibas family, Khalil al-Hayya said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Yarden Bibas was freed on February 1. The fates of his wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, have weighed heavily on Israel.

All four were abducted by militants on October 7, 2023. Hamas has claimed the three were killed in Israeli attacks in the early months of the ensuing war in Gaza, but Israel had never confirmed their deaths. The six people to be freed on Saturday are the last living hostages scheduled to be handed over as part of the initial six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on January 19.

Hamas said the living hostages to be released on Saturday include two Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip for about a decade. Al-Hayya described the steps announced on Tuesday as showing Hamas' "seriousness in implementing the terms of the agreement."

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the agreement with Hamas, previously reported by Israeli media. The final step will be the handover of four more bodies of hostages next week, Netanyahu's office said in a statement. Al-Hayya also said the remaining bodies would be handed over in the sixth week of the ceasefire.

Hamas has released 19 Israeli and five Thai hostages since the start of the current ceasefire on January 19. The multi-stage ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas stipulates that during the initial six-week phase, a total of 33 hostages will be gradually released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners. Of these, 14 hostages, including eight known to be deceased, remain in the custody of Hamas.

Al-Hayya also spoke of preparations for talks on a second phase of the ceasefire.

