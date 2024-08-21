Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Tuesday, addressing supporters from a watch party nearly 100 miles away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Delegates to the #DemocraticParty convention officially nominate #KamalaHarris2024 as a candidate for #USPresidentialElection.



The vice president received 4,556 votes out of 1,976. pic.twitter.com/G9hlwLZloJ — News.Az (@news_az) August 21, 2024

Harris, 59, spoke to her supporters at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum shortly after Democratic delegates completed the symbolic roll-call vote, News.Az reports citing foreign media.“We are so honored to be your nominees,” the vice president said, with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, standing nearby.“This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward,” Harris added.“I’ll see you in two days, Chicago,” Harris told DNC attendees.In the campaign speech that followed, Harris hit her 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, on abortion – and she accused him of threatening to “terminate the Constitution.”Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at the DNC in Chicago in support of Harris.“America, hope is making a comeback,” Michelle Obama said.Michelle Obama said Harris is "one of the most qualified people" to seek the presidency, according to CNN.Former President Barack Obama told the crowd at the Democratic National Convention that he is “feeling hopeful” because Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to step into the White House.“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up. I’m feeling ready to go,” he said.Obama remembered choosing his former vice president, Joe Biden, 16 years ago and recognized his friend’s accomplishments as Biden passes the torch to his own running mate, Kamala Harris.“Looking back, I can say without question that my first big decision as your nominee, turned out to be one of my best, and that was asking Joe Biden to serve by my side as vice president,” Obama told the crowd.“The torch has been passed,” he said. “Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in — and make no mistake — it will be a fight.”

