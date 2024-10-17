Harris asserts her tenure ‘would not be continuation’ of Biden’s presidency

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris stated that her presidency would not be a continuation of President Joe Biden's administration.

She made these comments during her first interview with Fox News , released on Wednesday evening, News.Az reports."My presidency would not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency," Harris affirmed, emphasizing that she would bring her own life and professional experiences to the role, similar to any new president. "I represent a new generation of leadership," she added.Harris also expressed her willingness to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if elected in November.Her remarks come amid criticism from her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, who claims that Harris would not differ from Biden, whom he blames for rising inflation and border insecurity due to increased migrant crossings at the southern U.S. border with Mexico.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5.Initially, Joe Biden was expected to represent the Democratic Party, but following a disappointing performance in a June debate against Trump, there was increasing pressure for him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, Biden officially stepped aside and endorsed Harris, whose candidacy was later confirmed by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

