Harris seeks another debate with Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Friday that she is working to arrange another debate with her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the upcoming presidential election.

"I'm trying to get another debate. We'll see," Harris said at a campaign event in the state of Georgia, with a particular focus on the issue of abortion.After a poor show in a June debate against Trump, President Joe Biden exited the presidential race, instead endorsing Harris as the Democratic contender.Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept. 10 night.After the Harris campaign quickly pushed for a second debate after that night, Trump announced he will not participate in another debate, claiming he decisively won against "Comrade Kamala Harris."

News.Az