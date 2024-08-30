Harris takes narrow lead over Trump: WSJ poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, according to a recent opinion poll by the Wall Street Journal.

The survey indicates that 48% of respondents support Harris, compared to 47% for Trump.Conducted from August 24 to 28 among 1,500 participants, the poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.The US presidential election will be held on November 5.The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office. She formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

