Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells in Lichfield for £10,500

A rare first edition copy of a Harry Potter book bought for 30p has sold for £10,500 at auction, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The edition of The Philosopher's Stone was one of 500 produced and was bought by a collector from Staffordshire who died earlier this year.

The book went into storage during a house move and his sister said they had feared it was lost.

The winning bid was placed online by a buyer from Los Angeles, Lichfield-based auctioneer Richard Winterton said.

"We're absolutely delighted with this result," he added.

The book, published in 1997, was one of 300 sent to libraries and was bought from Wolverhampton Library by the man, who lived in Burntwood.

His family said they knew he had acquired a valuable Harry Potter book, but thought it had gone missing.

When he moved four years ago, all his books went into "hundred of boxes", his sister, who asked not to be named, said.

"We knew that he had got the book but if you asked him to pinpoint it he couldn't," she added.

She added her brother had a lifelong passion for books and ephemera from when he started dealing in them at school.

The owner died unexpectedly at the age of 55 and the book was eventually found after a team from Richard Winterton Auctioneers went through his belongings.

