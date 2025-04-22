Harvard University sues Trump administration over federal funding freeze

"The gravy train of federal assistance to institutions like Harvard, which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats with tax dollars from struggling American families is coming to an end. Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege", said White House spokesman Harrison Fields.

Mr Garber said the funding freeze affected critical research including studies on pediatric cancer, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

"In recent weeks, the federal Government has launched a broad attack on the critical funding partnerships that make this invaluable research possible," the school's lawsuit said.

"This case involves the Government's efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decisionmaking at Harvard."

Aside from funding, the Trump administration days ago also threatened Harvard's ability to enroll international students.