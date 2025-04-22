Harvard University sues Trump administration over federal funding freeze
Harvard University filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop billions of dollars in proposed cuts.
"The gravy train of federal assistance to institutions like Harvard, which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats with tax dollars from struggling American families is coming to an end. Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege", said White House spokesman Harrison Fields.
Mr Garber said the funding freeze affected critical research including studies on pediatric cancer, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
"In recent weeks, the federal Government has launched a broad attack on the critical funding partnerships that make this invaluable research possible," the school's lawsuit said.
"This case involves the Government's efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decisionmaking at Harvard."
Aside from funding, the Trump administration days ago also threatened Harvard's ability to enroll international students.
Mr Garber, who is Jewish, acknowledged Harvard's campus has had issues with anti-semitism but said he had established task forces to work with the problem. He said the university would release the report of two task forces that looked into anti-semitism and anti-Muslim bias.
The prominent US university, located in Massachusetts, is not the only institution faced with withholding of federal dollars, which play an outsized role in funding new scientific breakthroughs.
The administration has targeted other private Ivy League institutions including suspending $1bn at Cornell University and $510 million at Brown University.