Hassan Rouhani sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



“I have received with gratitude your letter on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations Iran and Azerbaijan. In my turn, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on this occasion,” Rouhani told in his letter.



“Over the past 25 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two friendly and brotherly countries, have made great strides to expand the bilateral relations based on common interests and mutual respect,” said the Iranian president.



“Taking this opportunity, I sincerely wish Your Excellency robust health and success, the state and people of Azerbaijan well-being and prosperity,” Rouhani said.

