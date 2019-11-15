Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s former director to remain jailed as court rejects appeal

Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Mnatsakan Harutyunyan rejected the appeal of attorney to change the precautionary measure selected against the former director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan.

Attorney Yervand Varosyan said on Facebook that Vardanyan will remain in custody.

Ara Vardanyan has been charged for misappropriating funds of the charity organization for personal goals, was arrested, but later was released on bail.

On October 9, 2019, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion to select the arrest as a preventive measure against Vardanyan.

