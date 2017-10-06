Hayrikyan: Agreement with the European Union will not be signed

Hayrikyan: Agreement with the European Union will not be signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

"God willing, I'm wrong, but these authorities do not have independence. I wrote that they can not sign, they will not be allowed."

According to Oxu.az, the leader of the Armenian Association for National Self-Determination Paruyr Hayrikyan said this in an interview with the First Information Channel, adding that this time the agreement with the European Union will not be signed.

"I promised that if I'm wrong, I will punish myself for 6 months and I will not give a press conference and interview, " Hayrikyan stressed.

"I'm sure that I know their essence and content. In 2013, when I talked with my friends, I said that I can not imagine how they will be able to sign and in fact was not mistaken," Paruyr Hayrikyan said.

According to him, signing the document will be a progressive step for Armenia:

"I would say at once that Europeans behaved very incorrectly back in 2013. Why do you consider Serzh's statement a completion of negotiations? He is a president of the country, a man who could have been intimidated. Many serious people told me that they were intimidated."

The Armenian oppositionist is concerned that at the last moment the Russian president may not allow signing the agreement.

News.Az

News.Az